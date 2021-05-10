UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Hamza Khan Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Margret

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

PTI leader Hamza Khan condemns attack on security forces in Margret

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Monday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Margret area of Quetta which left three martyrs and one injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Monday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Margret area of Quetta which left three martyrs and one injured.

In a statement, he said that anti-national elements are targeting security forces and innocent people to appease their foreign masters.

He said such cowardly attacks could not weaken our morals while nefarious design of terrorist would be foiled under contribution of braved security forces and nation from the country and Balochistan.

He said Pakistan Army, FC and other Law and enforcement agencies have sacrificed their precious lives against war of terrorists for strengthening defense of the country and improving law and order situation in the areas saying their sacrifices would not go waste.

Inshallah, the day is not far when terrorists will be brought to their logical end, Hamza Khan Nasir said those elements involved in the attack of security forces would be arrested soon to bring them to justice.

Hamza Khan Nasir also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of security lives in the Margret attack.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.

