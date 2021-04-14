PTI leader Hamza Khan condemns bomb blat at football gourd in Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast at a football ground in Hub which left 12 people injured the other day.

In a statement, he said the anti-national elements were targeting innocent people to appease their foreign masters.

The FC and other law enforcement agencies were making efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country, he said and added that the backbone of the terrorists had been broken with the efforts Pakistan Army, FC and other law enforcement agencies. Some of the remaining elements would also be brought to their logical end soon, he vowed.

Hamza Khan Nasir prayed for speedy recovery of those got injured in the bomb blast and demanded from the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to them.