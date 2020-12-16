UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Hamza Khan Pays Homage To Martyrs Of APS

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:48 PM

PTI leader Hamza Khan pays homage to martyrs of APS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasar on Wednesday paid homage to martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and said terrorists targeted innocent students along with their teachers on day of December 16, 2014

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized regarding 6th anniversary of martyrs of APS on December 16 .

He said security forces have set up peace in the country by curbing terrorists.

Hamza Khan said 6 year ago today, terrorists had attacked Army Public School in Peshawar and martyred at least 132 innocent students and 16 staff members including the principal.

December 16, 2014 is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when terrorist martyred students and teachers, he mentioned.

He said the precious blood of those innocent children and other martyrs involved in making Pakistan the cradle of peace whose sacrifices helped for eradication terrorism from the country.

He said enemies wanted to create chaos and destabilize the country but people of Pakistan would united to thwart the nefarious design of terrorist from the country.

