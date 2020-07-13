UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Hamza Pays Homage To Martyrs Of Pak-Army In Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

PTI leader Hamza pays homage to martyrs of Pak-Army in Waziristan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasir Monday paid homage to soldiers of Pakistan Army who were martyred in an intelligence operation in the Boya area of North Waziristan.

He said the soldiers of Pakistan Army have given sacrifices of their precious lives for the protection of public lives, their property, and eradication of terrorism from the country and they were our national heroes whose sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Hamza Khan Nasir said that personnel of Pak-Army including Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz Yaseen, and Raja Waheed Ahmed had given great sacrifices of their precious lives for the homeland.

The officers and personnel of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies were fighting against terrorists without any fear.

He also expressed condolences to the families of soldiers of the Pak-Army who were martyred during the operation and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Police Nasir From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

29 minutes ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

59 minutes ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

1 hour ago

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

2 hours ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

2 hours ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.