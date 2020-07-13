PTI leader Hamza pays homage to martyrs of Pak-Army in Waziristan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasir Monday paid homage to soldiers of Pakistan Army who were martyred in an intelligence operation in the Boya area of North Waziristan.

He said the soldiers of Pakistan Army have given sacrifices of their precious lives for the protection of public lives, their property, and eradication of terrorism from the country and they were our national heroes whose sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Hamza Khan Nasir said that personnel of Pak-Army including Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz Yaseen, and Raja Waheed Ahmed had given great sacrifices of their precious lives for the homeland.

The officers and personnel of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies were fighting against terrorists without any fear.

He also expressed condolences to the families of soldiers of the Pak-Army who were martyred during the operation and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these loss with fortitude.