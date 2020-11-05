UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Holds PPP Responsible Of Wheat Crisis In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

PTI leader holds PPP responsible of wheat crisis in Sindh

HYDERABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi held Sindh government responsible for creating wheat crisis in the province.  In a statement issued here on Thursday he alleged that wheat worth hundreds of millions of rupees was decaying in the provincial government's warehouses but the same was not being supplied to the market.  "The wheat was neither supplied to Atta Chakkis or the flour mills which felt compelled to buy wheat from the open market," he observed.  He blamed the Sindh food minister and officials of the food department of embezzling hundreds of millions of rupees of the public funds every year and for being responsible for the high price of flour.

  He pointed out that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was already investigating multi billion rupees corruption in the Sindh Food Department.  "The Pakistan People's Party's Sindh government was not willing to provide any kind of relief to the people," Qureshi asserted.  The PTI's leader appealed to the Supreme Court to take notice of the massive corruption in the Sindh Food Department. 

