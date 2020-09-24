PTI leader holds provincial irrigation department for floods and associated loss in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

The massive loss suffered by the people of Sindh during recent torrential rains and floods were mainly due to inefficiency of the authorities managing provincial irrigation department, said Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf, Haleem Adil Shaikh here on Thursday

Addressing a press conference, he claimed it to be an established fact that during past 12 years or so little attention was paid towards proper maintenance of canal and rains drains consequently easy flow of rain water was hampered causing floods that inundated fields with standing crops and also other properties of the masses.

The fact that there had been forecast well in advance about heavy rains in the province during the current season the level of preparedness on part of authorities appeared to be inadequate rendering masses as the ultimate sufferers, alleged the PTI leader and an MPA from Sindh.

Haleem Adil Shaikh in this context emphasized that since the 18th constitutional amendment and announcement of NFC award such matters are now sole responsibility of provincial governments hence it would be inappropriate on part of anyone to malign, in any manner, the Federal government.

"It is absolutely not appropriate for any of the provincial government's representative to lament federal government for not assisting in handling the situation," said the MPA adding that such attempts were to cover up their own inadequacies.

Mentioning that all provincial governments have adequate budgets that needed to be judiciously used with a stringent mechanism to avert misappropriation, he said allegations against federal government hold no ground as representatives of federal government stood by the people affected by floods.

It was not only that medical camps were conducted but MPAs and MNAs belonging to PTI also distributed rations bags along with other essential goods among these people, he said.

Haleem A Shaikh also reminded that it was PTI government, at the center, that distributed cash relief worth Rs. 60 billion among the people during peak phase of COVID pandemic only a few months ago.