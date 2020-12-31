UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Hopes For New Era Of Development In New Year

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:34 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has expressed hope that the new year will usher in an era of development and prosperity for the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has expressed hope that the new year will usher in an era of development and prosperity for the country.Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said due to commendable policies of the Federal government the adverse impact of the coronavirus on the human lives and economy in the country remained lower in comparison to other countries.

He said the federal government's top priority was to prevent from becoming redundant and facing economic woes.

"This is the reason that despite all the pressures, the government has decided to continue the economic activity by adhering to the COVID-19 SOPs," he said.Qureshi said one of the other priorities of the PTI's government was to bring back the public wealth plundered during the previous regimes.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not budge from his stance of bringing the corrupt elements to the book and recovering the country's stolen wealth.

