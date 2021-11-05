Pakistan Tahreek Insaf Hyderabad's president Imran Qureshi on Friday termed relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a historic one which could address issues being faced by the working, lower class and poor population

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek Insaf Hyderabad's president Imran Qureshi on Friday termed relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a historic one which could address issues being faced by the working, lower class and poor population.

While talking to APP about Prime Minister's speech to nation on Thursday, PTI leader said Rs 120 billion package will mitigate sufferings of the poor people in the wake of increasing inflation.

He said that under Ehsaas Program, the recently announced package will have major impact on different segments of society like farmers, labourers, students and the families living below the poverty line.

"Kissan cards will provide interest free loans up to Rs 0.5 million to the farmers that will eventually yield burgeoning impact in the agriculture production of major crops," Imran Qureshi said.

He said under Ehsaas programme, a package worth 30 billion rupees was announced to enable millions of deserving students to acquire quality education.

He said the relief package envisages providing subsidy to under privileged segments of society by offering 30 percent subsidy on the basic commodities like ghee, edible oil, flour and pulses.

He said Prime Minister Imran always taking care of the poor people and wanted to save them from the adverse effects of the increasing trends of inflation in the country.

He expressed hope that with prudent and people's friendly policies of the government, nation would overcome all difficulties and our economy would improve further.