PTI leader laments HESCO for stubbornness, poor performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Sunday said the stubbornness and poor performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had intensified the power outages in the city.

In a statement issued here Qureshi said he was getting complaints from the densely populated areas of Hyderabad about the outages lasting several days, increasing miseries of the local people.

"Instead of addressing complaints of the consumers the HESCO's management is adding to their distress," he observed.

"The unnecessary power outages are subjecting a large number of people to the mental torture," he said and adding that HESCO was not paying heed to any complaint.

He argued that it seemed that the staff of HESCO was deliberately annoying the people of Hyderabad.

"The people are not only being served detection bills but over-reading has also been noticed," he said adding that the affected consumers keep visiting the company's offices for months but to no avail.

Qureshi noted that the affected people had grown up so distressed that They often staged protests against HESCO but the company was not budged.

He appealed the PTI's Federal government to take notice of HESCO's poor performance and to immediately stop the outages.