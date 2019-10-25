UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Lauds PM For Stance Over Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Vice Chairperson, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur, Ms. Rabia Malik had lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his stance over Kashmir issue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Vice Chairperson, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur, Ms. Rabia Malik had lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his stance over Kashmir issue.

In a statement issued here, she said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan had emerged as a dynamic personality before the world by introducing a good foreign policy. She said that speech of PM Khan at the General Assembly of the United Nations had presented Kashmir case in a better way. She said that credit went to Premier Khan for getting support of international community including the United States for Pakistan in connection with Kashmir issue.

"Now, everywhere in the world, voice is being raised for protection of rights of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir," she said, adding that now, the world community had started pressurizing India to end its lockdown in Kashmir. She said that due to Indian lockdown in Kashmir, eight million Kashmiri people were forced to face worst condition. "People of Kashmir are forced to face acute shortage of food, water and medicines," she said. She, however, hoped that Kashmir issue would be resolved soon.

