PTI Leader Lauds PM 's Efforts To Put Country On Track Of Development

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

PTI leader lauds PM 's efforts to put country on track of development

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Ashgar Joiya, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the track of development by introducing dynamic policies.

According to a press release issued here, he said that PM Imran Khan was soldier of founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and he has put the country on track of development and progress as saying he made hectic efforts to get goals of financial prosperity for the country.

"Credit goes to PM Imran Khan for taking measures to introduce dynamic policies and strategies, due to them, country is going to get goals of development," he said.

He said that due to projects implemented by the PTI government, next generations would enjoy progress and prosperity all over the country.

He said that earlier, former rulers had looted national exchequer of the country.

He said that PTI was given mandate to take action against those who looted our homeland Pakistan.

