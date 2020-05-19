UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Lauds SC's Verdict For Opening Of Markets In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:04 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) Sukkur Ladies Wing president Safia Baloch lauded the Supreme Court's verdict for allowing markets and shopping malls to reopen.

In her statement issued here on Tuesday she said the her party was supporting the traders' campaign to ease sufferings of the common man.

She further said that PTI`s aim was to bring relief to the people and opening of shopping malls and other markets would bring relief for the traders and people could make Eid shopping easily.

