PTI Leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi Calls On Sindh Governor
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday met with the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Liaquat Ali Jatoi at the Governor's House here.
Talking to the Governor, Liaquat Ali Jatoi highlighted various issues related to Sindh province, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.
They also held discussion on matters of mutual interest.