PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal’s murder: ATC allows four-day physical remand of MPA Faisal Zaman

The CTD officials arrested MPA Faisal Zaman after the court cancelled his bail over charges of orchestrating murder of PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal.

ABBOTTABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) allowed four-day physical remand of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Zaman for his alleged involvement in PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal’s murder.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) presented the accused before the court and sought his physical remand for investigation. At this, the ATC granted physical remand of Faisal Zaman to the Counter Terrorism department for four days.

Earlier, the ATC turned down bail plea of Faisal Zaman on which the CTD officials took him into custody.

Unknown men killed PTI leader Tahir Iqbal and his driber Sardar Gul Nawaz on Sept 14, 2020 in Kotera village of Ghazi Tehsil in Haripur.

However, the CTD officials said that Faisal Zaman was the man behind his murder as he orchestrated his murder.

According to a local tv, Sher Zaman, a suspected assassin, had earlier recorded his statement under Section 164 CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate Abbottabad had reportedly confessed that he had killed the PTI leader over instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman.

He was killed by unknown armed men when he was on his way back home in Ghazi Tehsil by his car after offering Fateha on the death of a friend in Kothra village at around 9 pm. He received multiple bullet shots in chest and died on the spot. A friend of his identified as Abdul Qadeer was also critically injured. The assailers, however, escaped from the scene.