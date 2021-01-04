UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Meets Representative Of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:27 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aftab Siddiqui on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a patriotic leader and he built best hospital in the country for the cancer patients

He said that the poor patients were treated free-of-cost in the hospital.

He stated this while meeting with a representative of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital at his office, who also presented him a shield.

Aftab Siddiqui said that the Prime Minister had started a big programme of the country's history.

He said that the government of past did not build such a hospital where they could go for the treatment.

