PTI Leader Murder Case: Former MPA Faisal Zaman Pre-arrest Bail Rejected

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) In a significant development in the murder case of PTI leader Tahir Iqbal, Additional Session Judge Ghazi Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail of former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Zaman on account of non-pursuance of the case.

Additional Session Judge Ijaz Yunus addressed the request for pre-arrest bail.

Concurrently, four other individuals implicated in the case have already been sentenced to life imprisonment. An appeal challenging their convictions is presently awaiting review in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Former MPA Tahir Iqbal, also involved in the murder case, was initially taken into custody but managed to escape from the AIMC Hostel. Subsequently, he secured pre-arrest bail from the Haripur Session Court.

The developments in this high-profile case continue to unfold, with legal proceedings and investigations ongoing to ensure justice is served.

