PTI leader Naeemul Haque burried in DHA graveyard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of PTI's senior leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque was offered at Ayesha Masjid, DHA Phase-6 after Asr prayers, which was attended by a large number of people from to different walks of life.

Prominent figures were Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qassim Soori, Federal Ministers Aijaz Shah, Ali Zaidi, Farogh Naseem and Asad Umer, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, PTI leaders MNA Aftab Siddiqui, Khurram Sher-uz-Zaman, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dr. Pervaiz Ghaffar, PTI MPA from Khayber Pakhtunkhwa Faizullah, former minister of Sindh Irfanullah Khan Marwat, business leaders Siraj Kassem Teli and Aqil Karim Dhedi and Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam. He was buried in DHA (Gizri) graveyard.