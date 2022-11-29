PTI leader Parvez Khattak meets CM Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Khattak on Tuesday met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Punjab House, Islamabad and discussed different issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Khattak on Tuesday met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Punjab House, Islamabad and discussed different issues.

Both deliberated upon the rules of procedure of the assembly and also reviewed all technical aspects regarding the assembly, said a handout issued here.