UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Parvez Khattak Meets CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 09:55 PM

PTI leader Parvez Khattak meets CM Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Khattak on Tuesday met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Punjab House, Islamabad and discussed different issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Khattak on Tuesday met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Punjab House, Islamabad and discussed different issues.

Both deliberated upon the rules of procedure of the assembly and also reviewed all technical aspects regarding the assembly, said a handout issued here.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Punjab All

Recent Stories

EU hands over mobile food testing lab to Sindh

EU hands over mobile food testing lab to Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court

Islamabad High Court

5 minutes ago
 Court grants FIA 4 days custody of Azam Sawati

Court grants FIA 4 days custody of Azam Sawati

5 minutes ago
 UN's Special Envoy Fears Escalation in Syria Amid ..

UN's Special Envoy Fears Escalation in Syria Amid Lack of Efforts to Resolve Con ..

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Proposes Candidacy of Odesa to Host Worl ..

Zelenskyy Proposes Candidacy of Odesa to Host World Expo 2030

9 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar kicks off Pakistan's biggest Texpo in ..

Naveed Qamar kicks off Pakistan's biggest Texpo in Johannesburg

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.