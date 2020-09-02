UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:05 PM

PTI Leader pays rich tribute to martyrs

PTI Leader and member of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said the martyrs are our pride; their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will live on in the nation's memory forever

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :PTI Leader and member of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said the martyrs are our pride; their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will live on in the nation's memory forever.

He expressed these views while talking to APP on Wednesday.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, he said Armed Forces have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

We laud the exemplary bravery of soldiers who have laid down their lives in defence of their motherland, PTI Leader and member of National Assembly, he said adding the death of a martyr is the life of the nation.

Pakistan Defense Day will be celebrated on September 6 to mark the 55th anniversary of the 1965 War with India and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces who fought valiantly to defend the homeland.

Every year, Defence Day is observed with traditional spirit, zeal and solemnity to pay homage to the brave sons of the soil, who rendered supreme sacrifices in the defence of the motherland during the war of September 1965.

On this day, the special Dua in all the Mosques for the well being and prosperity of the country is offered.

Quran Khawanis will also be held at various places for the martyrs who had laid their lives for the defence of their motherland.

Government departments and other departments would arrange different ceremonies, seminars and carnivals in this regard.

People from different walks of lives, security forces, district administrations, teachers and students will pay tribute to martyrs of the nation on this Day to be observed on Sunday.

