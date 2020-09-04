PTI Leader pays rich tribute to martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

Every year, Defense Day is observed with traditional spirit, zeal and solemnity to pay homage to the brave sons of the soil, who rendered supreme sacrifices in the defense of the motherland during the war of September 1965

Talking exclusively to APP on Friday, Jai Parkash the member of national assembly said adding martyrs are our pride and their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will live on in the nation's memory forever.

he said countless sacrifices by Pakistan Armed Forces for safeguarding the country is a pride of the nation.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, he said "we laud the exemplary bravery of soldiers who have laid down their lives in defense of their motherland." Pakistan Defense Day will be celebrated on September 6 to mark the 55th anniversary of the 1965 War with India and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces who fought valiantly to defend the homeland.

On this day, the special Dua in all the Mosques for the well being and prosperity of the country is offered.

Quran Khawanis will also be held at various places for the martyrs who had laid their lives for the defence of their motherland.

Government departments and other departments would arrange different ceremonies, seminars and carnivals in this regard.

People from different walks of lives, security forces, district administrations, teachers and students will pay tribute to martyrs of the nation on this Day to be observed on Sunday.