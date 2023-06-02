PTI leader Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :In a major political development, former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak on Thursday stepped down from party position.

In a video statement, Pervez Khattak who was accompanied by former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, announced quitting as PTI KP President.

Pervez Khattak who also served as Defense Minister in Imran Khan's government said that he had taken the decision after "consulting friends".

Pervez Khattak said he was resigning from the party position and would decide about the future course of action after further consulting friends and party workers.

He rejected the propaganda being played on television and said he had taken the decision after careful consideration.

Asad Qaiser was also briefly seen in the video but did not speak.

Pervez Khattak was a seasoned politician and his leaving of PTI was a great setback for Imran Khan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.