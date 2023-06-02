UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Pervez Khattak Steps Down From Party Position

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PTI leader Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :In a major political development, former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak on Thursday stepped down from party position.

In a video statement, Pervez Khattak who was accompanied by former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, announced quitting as PTI KP President.

Pervez Khattak who also served as Defense Minister in Imran Khan's government said that he had taken the decision after "consulting friends".

Pervez Khattak said he was resigning from the party position and would decide about the future course of action after further consulting friends and party workers.

He rejected the propaganda being played on television and said he had taken the decision after careful consideration.

Asad Qaiser was also briefly seen in the video but did not speak.

Pervez Khattak was a seasoned politician and his leaving of PTI was a great setback for Imran Khan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TV From Government

Recent Stories

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

3 minutes ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

12 minutes ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

12 minutes ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

12 minutes ago
 Governor for taking action against illegal connect ..

Governor for taking action against illegal connection, compressors to ensure gas ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed ..

Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed in Kyiv

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.