PTI Leader Pledges Support To Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) City Vice President Shabir Sial has pledged full support to the people of Indian Illegal Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their struggle for right to self-determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) City Vice President Shabir Sial has pledged full support to the people of Indian Illegal Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their struggle for right to self-determination.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said that the people of Kashmir had accelerated their legitimate struggle in wake of continued siege, prolonged curfews, arrests and detentions of their leaders in occupied Kashmir.

He said that 27th of October was observed every year as the black day by Kashmiris as well as Pakistanis as a protest against occupation of Kashmir by the Indian military on this day 1947.

Shabbir Sial said that till today, India was trying to suppress Kashmir freedom movement by all means.

Unfortunately despite diverting the world attention to the issue and reminding it of Indian barbarism in the held valley, no relief had been provided to the suppressed Kashmiris so far.

He said India's August 5 move to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 was "purely aimed at changing the demographic status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by making the indigenous Muslim population a minority within their homeland."Over eight million Muslims in IIOJ&K had been under an inhuman curfew that had turned the entire valley into the biggest open prison of the world with severe human rights and humanitarian consequences, he said, citing mass arrests of people, political leaders, and journalists.

