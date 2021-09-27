PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz calls on CM Usman Buzdar

Former District Nazim Sahiwal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rai Hassan Nawaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Former District Nazim Sahiwal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rai Hassan Nawaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall political situation came under discussion.

On the occasion, the CM said that time of political jugglers had passed.

He said that previous rulers made illegal assets and paid least attention towards development work.

The CM said that opposition was making hue and cry due to its defeat in the forthcoming elections and in 2023 only transparent and honest leadership would emerge.

Usman Buzdar said the time of hollow slogans had gone and now people would give theirverdict in favour of honesty and practical work.