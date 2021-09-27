UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Rai Hassan Nawaz Calls On CM Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:59 PM

PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz calls on CM Usman Buzdar

Former District Nazim Sahiwal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rai Hassan Nawaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Former District Nazim Sahiwal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rai Hassan Nawaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall political situation came under discussion.

On the occasion, the CM said that time of political jugglers had passed.

He said that previous rulers made illegal assets and paid least attention towards development work.

The CM said that opposition was making hue and cry due to its defeat in the forthcoming elections and in 2023 only transparent and honest leadership would emerge.

Usman Buzdar said the time of hollow slogans had gone and now people would give theirverdict in favour of honesty and practical work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Sahiwal Hue Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

6 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

8 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.