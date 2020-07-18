PTI leader Rana Saleem joins PML-N, sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say there may be forward block in PML-N as many of its leaders are holding meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for development work in their respective constituencies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader Rana Saleem announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the sources said here on Saturday.

The sources said that Rana Saleem, the PTI leader who once contested election against PML-N leader Nishat Daha quit ruling PTI and joined PML-N.

They said that he held meeting with PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah at PML-N central office in Model Town and announced his joining with PML-N. Nishat Daha who was the leader of PML-N had close connection with the ruling PTI and went to see Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar few days ago.

The political experts believe that Rana Saleem’s joining with PML-N was quite important and term it as a “big political move’ against the ruling party. Nishat Daha also arranged a dinner for the political leaders and workers, and some believe that a forward bloc of the PML-N is going to happen.

According to Nishat Daha, there was very thin attendance at his dinner he had organized for the political leaders.

“Daha continued calling leaders of his own party but there was very thin attendance,” said the sources.

They said that forward bloc would not be announced until there were 35 members. While PTI leaders also started their efforts to back forward block for inclusion of PML-N MPAs in forward block.

The PML-N leaders who participated in Daha’s dinner said that they would continue their meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“We shall continue our meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar only for the development work in their respective Constituencies,” the sources quoted the PML-N leaders with the condition of anonymity.

They said that the PML-N leaders said in the dinner party that meeting Punjab CM Buzdar was not bad if the meeting was held for betterment of the public.