PTI Leader Rauf Hassan Attacked In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:37 PM

PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

Rauf Hassan comes under attack as he came out of the office of a local TV channel after taking part in a TV program.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) Rauf Hassan, the PTI Secretary Information, got injured in an attack by some unknown people in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Rauf Hassan was attacked as he left out of a local private tv office after taking part in a program. Some unknown people attacked him with the knives.

The footage of the attack surfaced and went viral on the social and traditional media, and was shared by the people on their WhatsApp. He was intercepted by some unknown men when he was on his way back from the local TV program. The suspects also beat him.

The people standing nearby rushed to the spot soon as they saw him being beaten, and intervened to save him.

The PTI leader was shifted to the hospital for medical care.

“I received a cut on my face by a sharp edge,” said Rauf Hassan in a statement, saying that he was attacked by four people when he was going to his car.

He said, “the attackers ran away from the spot as the people gathered there,”.

The PTI leaders strongly condemned the attack on their colleague while the opposition leaders in Senate also staged walk out. Presiding Officer Senate Sherry Rehman sought report about attack on Rauf Hassan.

