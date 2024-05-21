PTI Leader Rauf Hassan Attacked In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Rauf Hassan comes under attack as he came out of the office of a local TV channel after taking part in a TV program.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) Rauf Hassan, the PTI Secretary Information, got injured in an attack by some unknown people in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Rauf Hassan was attacked as he left out of a local private tv office after taking part in a program. Some unknown people attacked him with the knives.
The footage of the attack surfaced and went viral on the social and traditional media, and was shared by the people on their WhatsApp. He was intercepted by some unknown men when he was on his way back from the local TV program. The suspects also beat him.
The people standing nearby rushed to the spot soon as they saw him being beaten, and intervened to save him.
The PTI leader was shifted to the hospital for medical care.
“I received a cut on my face by a sharp edge,” said Rauf Hassan in a statement, saying that he was attacked by four people when he was going to his car.
He said, “the attackers ran away from the spot as the people gathered there,”.
The PTI leaders strongly condemned the attack on their colleague while the opposition leaders in Senate also staged walk out. Presiding Officer Senate Sherry Rehman sought report about attack on Rauf Hassan.
Recent Stories
CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims
Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO
District Task Force addresses electricity issues in Battagram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters7 minutes ago
-
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations7 minutes ago
-
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector10 minutes ago
-
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad sit-in11 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian President14 minutes ago
-
District Task Force addresses electricity issues in Battagram14 minutes ago
-
World Nursing Day marked in Peshawar19 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi assures Hangu delegation of re ..19 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC charter19 minutes ago
-
Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop continues at PNCA30 minutes ago
-
FCCI offers condolences on Iranian President's death30 minutes ago
-
IHC grants time for recovery of missing poet52 minutes ago