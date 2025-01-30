Open Menu

PTI Leader Rauf Hassan’s Case Adjourned Due To Missing Challan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PTI leader Rauf Hassan’s case adjourned due to missing challan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rauf Hassan without a hearing, as the challan was not submitted.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah was scheduled to hearing the case.

Hassan faces charges for allegedly propagating against state institutions. The trial will commence once the challan is submitted.

However, the court adjourned the case till February 26, as further legal proceedings depend on the challan's submission.

