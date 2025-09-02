Open Menu

PTI Leader Remanded In Judicial Custody In Protest, Riots Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM

PTI leader remanded in judicial custody in protest, riots cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent PTI NA-48’s president Sohail Satti to jail on judicial remand in cases pertaining to riots of October 4, and November 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent PTI NA-48's president Sohail Satti to jail on judicial remand in cases pertaining to riots of October 4, and November 26.

The accused was produced before the court of ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra by the police after ending of his physical remand. PTI lawyer Ali Bokhari, Sardar Masroof Khan, Ansar Kyani, Fatehullah Barki and others were also present on the occasion.

During hearing, the court inquired the progress report from investigation officer during the 14-day custody of the accused to which the IO took the position that the recovery had been made from the accused but the weapon (SMG) is yet to recover.

After hearing arguments, the court sent the accused on judicial remand and rejected the request of police for further custody.

It may be mentioned here that the Khanna Police Station had registered two cases against the accused regarding protests and riots on aforesaid dates.

