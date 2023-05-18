UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Resigns From His Party

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader from Hazara region Javed Qureshi Thursday resigned from his party citing violent protest and vandalism on May 9

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader from Hazara region Javed Qureshi Thursday resigned from his party citing violent protest and vandalism on May 9.

Addressing a press conference here, Javed Qureshi stated that a conspiracy against state institutions has been exposed, after attacks on public properties and other military installations.

He criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for befooling the masses with his lies and preparing generations' minds for vandalism.

He said the PTI leadership is now distancing itself from the party whose workers created chaos across the country.

