PTI Leader Responsible For Destroying Innocent Young Minds: Mian Latif
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are responsible for fostering negative trends among the youth and in politics within Pakistan and destroying innocent young minds.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI has mislead the entire country, especially the youth by telling lies and sowed hatred in their minds, adding, that patience, tolerance, knowledge and awareness should be promoted among the nation and especially the youth.
He said PTI leaders were involved in attacking national institutions, adding, that our party leadership opposed revenge politics and expressed the commitment to initiate a grand dialogue among leaders of various political parties.
He underscored the need for political unity, especially in light of the upcoming National Assembly session scheduled for February 29, where the election of the speaker, deputy speaker, and prime minister will take place.
Replying to a question, he made it clear that the upcoming Federal government led by his party would have to make difficult decisions, adding that, keeping in view the current economic situation, Pakistan will have to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“All PTI and other elected lawmakers of political parties should play a positive role in the National Assembly and should take the country out of current crises", he added.
