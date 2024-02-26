PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are responsible for fostering negative trends among the youth and destroying their innocent minds through irrational politicking.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI misled the entire country, especially the youth by telling lies and sowed hatred in their minds.

The PML-N leader stressed the promotion of patience, tolerance, knowledge and awareness among the nation, especially the youth.

He said PTI leaders were involved in attacking national institutions, adding, that his party leadership opposed the politics of revenge and expressed the commitment to initiate a grand dialogue among leaders of various political parties.

He underscored the need for political unity, especially in light of the upcoming inaugural session of National Assembly, where the election of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker will take place.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that the upcoming Federal government led by his party would have to make difficult decisions, adding that, keeping in view the current economic situation, Pakistan will have to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“All PTI and other elected lawmakers of political parties should play a positive role in the National Assembly and should take the country out of current crises," he added.

APP/mon