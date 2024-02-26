PTI Leader Responsible For Destroying Innocent Young Minds: Mian Latif
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are responsible for fostering negative trends among the youth and destroying their innocent minds through irrational politicking.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI misled the entire country, especially the youth by telling lies and sowed hatred in their minds.
The PML-N leader stressed the promotion of patience, tolerance, knowledge and awareness among the nation, especially the youth.
He said PTI leaders were involved in attacking national institutions, adding, that his party leadership opposed the politics of revenge and expressed the commitment to initiate a grand dialogue among leaders of various political parties.
He underscored the need for political unity, especially in light of the upcoming inaugural session of National Assembly, where the election of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker will take place.
Replying to a question, he made it clear that the upcoming Federal government led by his party would have to make difficult decisions, adding that, keeping in view the current economic situation, Pakistan will have to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“All PTI and other elected lawmakers of political parties should play a positive role in the National Assembly and should take the country out of current crises," he added.
APP/mon
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Profile of newly elected Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah8 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive kicks off in Sindh8 minutes ago
-
District admin takes action on banned chemical thread18 minutes ago
-
107th birth anniversary of Qudrat Ullah Shahab observed18 minutes ago
-
Khyber district administration starts snowfall clearing operation in Tirah18 minutes ago
-
Police SI held for allegedly raping teenager girl18 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered28 minutes ago
-
National Boys U20 Volleyball Championship in City from March 1: Khalid Waqar28 minutes ago
-
Strategies to mitigate risk of road accidents discussed28 minutes ago
-
10 illegal arm holders nabbed38 minutes ago
-
President lauds blind cricket team for bringing fame to Pakistan, highlighting DAPs' capabilities38 minutes ago
-
IT Minister forecasts bright future as Pakistan's IT exports surge38 minutes ago