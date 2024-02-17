Open Menu

PTI Leader Salman Akram Raja, Other Workers Released Shortly After Arrest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, other workers released shortly after arrest

Salman Akram Raja reached the Jail Road office for a protest, but before the protest could begin, the police took him and others along with him into custody.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja and other party leaders and workers were set free after brief arrest on Saturday.

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir confirmed the development.

The police earlier had arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja.

According to the details, Salman Akram Raja reached the Jail Road office for a protest but before the protest could begin, the police took him into custody.

Lahore police while using force arrested Salman Akram Raja and PTI workers accompanying him.

At the time, he stated that he was being illegally detained but he stood with the people, and they would continue to raise their voice for justice.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is protesting against delays and irregularities in election results.

The protests are being held at 10 different locations in central Punjab including Lahore Press Club, Masjid Chowk Kasur, Nankana's Kacheri Chowk, Fiaz Ahmed Fiaz Park in Narowal, GT Road Chowk in Gujarat, Press Club in Hafizabad, Naushehra Word Al-Rahi Hospital Chowk in Gujranwala, Press Club in Mandi Bahauddin, and Malkwal Chowk.

Moreover, protests are being recorded in Sheikhupura Sadar and Kacheri Chowk Sialkot. It has been reported that in North Punjab. The PTI workers are protesting at various locations such as F-9 Park in Rawalpindi, Election Commission Office in Jhelum, Press Club in Chakwal, Press Club in Attock, DC Office in Khushab, Zimwala Tehsil in Bhakkar, Qainchi Mor in Sargodha, and Rukhdi Mor in Mianwali.

Similarly, in Southern Punjab, protest sites include Nigana Chowk in Multan, Fareed Gate in Bahawalpur, and Traffic Chowk DG Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Information Minister Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Road Traffic Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Attock Mosque

Recent Stories

PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division ..

PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha

19 minutes ago
 All resources to be utilized for transparent distr ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf ..

40 minutes ago
 Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Be ..

Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third

40 minutes ago
 CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in genera ..

CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections

59 minutes ago
 PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his offi ..

PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office

1 hour ago
 Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title

Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title

41 minutes ago
Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illn ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir

2 hours ago
 PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns ..

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud

4 hours ago
 Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for firs ..

Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time

4 hours ago
 Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to ..

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in international tourist ar ..

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in international tourist arrivals growth in 2023

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan