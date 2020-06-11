UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Sania Kamran To Take Oath Tomorrow As MPA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as MPA

ECP has notified Sania Kamran as Member of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seat that fell vacant after the death of Shaheen Raza due to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) PTI Punjab Women Wing President Sania Kamran will take oath on the seat reserved for women in Punjab Assembly on Friday (tomorrow).

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi will administer her oath while political leaders of the ruling PTI and others will honor the occasion.

Sania Kamran was recently appointed as PTI Punjab Women Wing President. She is going to take oath as MPA on the seat reserved for women after MPA Shaheen Raza succumbed to Coronavirus.

On June 10th, Election Commission of Pakistan issued notification to declare Sania Kamran as Member of the Provincial Assembly on seat reserved for the women.

Earlier, Sania Kamran remained very active during the general election campaign of the ruling PTI and emerged as very dedicated worker of the party. She also served the party and ran very effective party during the general elections of 2013. Meanwhile, he also worked as Spokesperson of the party at the provincial level.

Sania Kamra is associated with PTI for last 10 years and proved her leadership qualities in Lahore known as political hub of the country.

In an interview given to UrduPoint in 2018, Sania Kamran had said“I worked a lot for PTI even during the general elections of 2013,” pointing out that there was a long struggle for the party.

“I love PTI just because it encourages women to play active role in politics for national development,” she had added.

On Dec 18, 2018, Sania Kamran received award from Prime Minister Imran Khan on the platform of FPCCI for showing excellent performance in the field of business community.

Sania was always there for the party for organizing women workers and motivating them for their political struggle against strong political rivals in Lahore and other parts of the province.

