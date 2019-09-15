UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Says India Faces Defeat Over Kashmir Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

PTI leader says India faces defeat over Kashmir issue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf, Malik Asghar Joiya has said that India had faced worldwide defeat over Kashmir issue.

According to a press release issued here, he said that India faced defeat and loneliness at international level after most of members of the United Nations criticized India for its brutalities which it committed against innocent people of Kashmir.

"Now, Indian diplomacy has been facing defeat at international level including at the platform of the United Nations after international community condemned India for its brutal actions in Indian occupied Kashmir," he said.

He said that due to curfew and blockade carried out by Indian security forces in Indian-held Kashmir, innocent Kashmiris had been facing shortage of food and medicines. He appealed international community to pressurize India to end curfew in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage United Nations

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2019 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

UAE Press: Expo projects energise economic activit ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

10 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

10 hours ago

Govt taking measures to improve life of common man ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.