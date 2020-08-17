PTI leader says no compromise on corruption

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Malik Asghar Joiyia, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that PTI-led government would not compromise on corruption.

In a press release issued here, he said that PTI was given mandate in general elections to curb financial corruption prevailing in several departments.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he never compromised on corruption. He said that credit went to PTI-led government for taking practical steps against the elements involved in mega corruption.

He said that due to policies introduced by the PTI government, the country had been put on track of development. He said that credit went to team of the prime minster for making better strategies to get goals of progress and prosperity for the country.