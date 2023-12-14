Open Menu

PTI Leader Sher Afzal Marwat Detained In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2023 | 04:42 PM

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

The police have taken him into custody under the provisions of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 3.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) The police on Thursday detained Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat, a vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The police arrested him under the provisions of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 3.

To ensure a smooth apprehension, the Elite Force was called in to assist the police, particularly in case of any resistance.

Following the arrest, Advocate Marwat was promptly shifted to the Mozang police station.

Earlier in the day, Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat had participated in a meeting, where he addressed fellow lawyers and engaged with the media.

The circumstances leading to his arrest are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Police Station Lawyers Media From

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

7 minutes ago
 Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

28 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Te ..

Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Test series opener

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks wi ..

Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks with TTP

2 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed ..

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

3 hours ago
Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned b ..

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab ..

3 hours ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

3 hours ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

4 hours ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan