PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police have taken him into custody under the provisions of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 3.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) The police on Thursday detained Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat, a vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The police arrested him under the provisions of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 3.

To ensure a smooth apprehension, the Elite Force was called in to assist the police, particularly in case of any resistance.

Following the arrest, Advocate Marwat was promptly shifted to the Mozang police station.

Earlier in the day, Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat had participated in a meeting, where he addressed fellow lawyers and engaged with the media.

The circumstances leading to his arrest are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.