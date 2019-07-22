UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Shibli Faraz’s Important Documents Stolen

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:26 PM

PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s important documents stolen

The thieves made off with important documents, including details of his tax returns, property papers and records of the Ahmed Faraz Trust.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s important documents were stolen from his house in Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz claimed that his house in Islamabad sector F-7 was burgled by unknown persons.

The thieves made off with important documents, including details of his tax returns, property papers and records of the Ahmed Faraz Trust.

The PTI leader said that the house had been empty for the past few years and that he had transferred his documents there from his office.

Shibli Faraz termed it an attempt to malign him and said that the his documents were stolen so he could be blackmailed.

Stunts like these will not deter me or my party, he said.

A complaint has been registered against the theft.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From

Recent Stories

Gohar Rasheed claims to be second-hand witness of ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Expresses Concern over Recen ..

29 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives Somali State Minist ..

29 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Model Nazish Jahangir te ..

31 minutes ago

Waqar Younis lauds PM Imran’s public address in ..

51 minutes ago

Banners against Rana Sanaullah surface in Faisalab ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.