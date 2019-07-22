PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s important documents stolen

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The thieves made off with important documents, including details of his tax returns, property papers and records of the Ahmed Faraz Trust.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s important documents were stolen from his house in Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz claimed that his house in Islamabad sector F-7 was burgled by unknown persons.

The PTI leader said that the house had been empty for the past few years and that he had transferred his documents there from his office.

Shibli Faraz termed it an attempt to malign him and said that the his documents were stolen so he could be blackmailed.

Stunts like these will not deter me or my party, he said.

A complaint has been registered against the theft.