PTI Leader Shot Dead In Jacobabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

PTI leader shot dead in Jacobabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :PTI leader Sardarzada Muhammad Sharif Buledi was shot dead by three unidentified motorcyclists on Monday night.

The accused had stormed Buledi's car and shot him dead in the limits of Civil-Line Police Station in Jacobabad, when he was on his way back home.

The body was shifted to Civil Jacobabad Hospital. The police said on Tuesday that investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the murder as well as to identify the alleged killers.

More Stories From Pakistan

