PTI Leader Slams Sindh Govt For Taking Superficial Measures To Deal Covid-19

Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:08 PM

PTI leader slams Sindh govt for taking superficial measures to deal Covid-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Friday said the Sindh government was taking superficial measures to deal with the fourth wave of the Covid-19 which has started to infect the people in the province.

While talking to the media here, Qureshi advised the people to voluntarily adopt the precautionary measures and follow the government's standard operating procedures to prevent falling ill or risking their lives due to the virus.

He warned that the new wave of the coronavirus appeared more dangerous because cases of the new Delta variant were being reported in different parts of the country.

Qureshi deplored that the Sindh government gave all authority to the police and the district administration to implement the SOPs, alleging that the 2 departments were always seeking extorting bribes from the traders and industrialists in the guise of the implementation.

"The people of Sindh are already dealing with an economic downturn. If this blackmailing by the police and the administration continues the people will react with protests," he warned.

