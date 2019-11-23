UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Stresses Women Empowerment

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:45 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Former Federal minister for tourism and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Niloufar Bakhtiar Saturday stressed the need for empowering women in different fields.

She expressed these views while chairing a 'Women Symposium', held under District 305-North II Lions Club at a local hall.

She said women should set their aims high and struggle hard to reach their desired destinations.

Lion Arif Khawar Butt, District Governor North II and others addressed the gathering.

