PTI Leader Tahir Malik Lauds Ehsaas Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

PTI leader Tahir Malik lauds Ehsaas Programme

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik on Thursday highly praised Prime Minister Imran Khan efforts to provide relief to the poor people under Ehsaas Programme amid the current situation of the Coronavirus in the country.

He termed the programme a good step to help the poor masses

He stated this while commenting on the Ehsaas Programme here.

Tahir Malik said that the Federal government's programme would help provide relief to the people.

He appreciated the PM's efforts in the current situation in the country.

He requested the masses to limit themselves to their homes to not only save themselves from the new virus but also to others.

