UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Terms PPP Govt Responsible For Worsening Law & Order Situation In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

PTI leader terms PPP Govt responsible for worsening law & order situation in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Jatoi Tuesday termed Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government in Sindh responsible for worsening law and order situation in the province where innocent people were being killed during day light robberies.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Jatoi said the PPP government had made Sindh as Police state where lives and properties of common men were not safe. Dacoits and robbers were killing innocent people without any fear as Police could not take action against them, he alleged.

He said a shopkeeper Majid Soomro was killed and his brother got injured when they resisted a robbery attempt occurred in village Beto Jatoi on November 29. Despite assurance given by the SSP Dadu, Police could not arrest culprits in given time, Jatoi said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Law And Order Robbery Hyderabad Dadu Jatoi November Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

31 minutes ago

38 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

40 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

40 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

43 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.