PTI leader terms PPP Govt responsible for worsening law & order situation in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Jatoi Tuesday termed Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government in Sindh responsible for worsening law and order situation in the province where innocent people were being killed during day light robberies.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Jatoi said the PPP government had made Sindh as Police state where lives and properties of common men were not safe. Dacoits and robbers were killing innocent people without any fear as Police could not take action against them, he alleged.

He said a shopkeeper Majid Soomro was killed and his brother got injured when they resisted a robbery attempt occurred in village Beto Jatoi on November 29. Despite assurance given by the SSP Dadu, Police could not arrest culprits in given time, Jatoi said.