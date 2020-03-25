UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Terms Prime Minister's Economic Package Timely Relief For Common People

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

PTI leader terms Prime Minister's economic package timely relief for common people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has termed the economic package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan a timely relief to the people particularly the poor of the country.

The Prime Minister's economic package clearly indicated that the PTI government fully aware of the issues being faced by the common masses due to spread of Covid-19, he said and added that allocation of billions of rupees in different sectors including agriculture and industries besides reduction in petroleum prices would definitely help to common people to improve their socio economic condition which affected as a result of pandemic.

He said that granting Rs.

50 billion to National Disaster Management Authority would help the authority to meet the challenges of Covid-19 while availability of sufficient stock of essential goods in Utility Stores would discourage the tendency of hoarding and profiting.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan fully determined the uplifting of poor class people of the country and the implementation of economic package would help in improving their socio economic condition, he said and called upon the provincial government as well as district administrations to ensure reduction in public transport fare and implementation of the Prime Minister's economic package in letter and spirit so that the people could get fruits of the package.

