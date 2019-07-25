The provincial leader of Sindh Pakistan Tahreek Insaf Imran Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent successful visit to United States was widely hailed and first time in our 70 year's history, Kashmir issue had been raised with commitment to resolve it once for all

In a statement issued here, Imran Qureshi said new era of prosperity and development would soon be witnessed as a result of PM's visit, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised nation's strong case before US President Donald Trump.

He termed PM's visit a great diplomatic success and said not only ordinary citizens but PTI's opponents also praised the way PM had raised Kashmir, Afghanistan as well as other issues of global nature.

Qureshi said that PM Khan also stressed upon the US investors to come forward to seize the opportunity provided to the investors by his Government.

He said that huge public participation in a meeting held in Washington proved that Imran Khan was not only leader of Pakistan but a popular world leader who put forward concrete suggestions for resolutions of longstanding global issues.