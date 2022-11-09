UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Trying To Sabotage System Through Long March: Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 12:07 AM

PTI leader trying to sabotage system through long march: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Chairman PTI was trying to sabotage the whole system through long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Chairman PTI was trying to sabotage the whole system through long march.

The PTI's regime could not perform in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa besides Punjab, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He added that PTI leaders could not fulfill any promises made with the public during previous elections.

He termed the long march a totally flopped show as very less people have shown interest in it.

To a question about new army chief appointment, Khawaja Asif said that PTI Chairman has become frustrated because the appointment of army chief is not being made with his consensus adding that the prime minister would make the appointment on merit.

He further stated that process of new army chief would be started in next week. About Governor's rule in Punjab, he said, we should wait till 29th November.

