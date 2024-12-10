Open Menu

PTI Leader Umar Ayub Gets Bail In D-Chowk Protest Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:34 AM

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

Court summons police with record and adjourns hearing until Dec 17

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point N|ews-Dec 10th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Ayub on Tuesday got bail in D-Chowk protest case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) allowed bail to PTI leader until December 17 in the case registered against him at Kohsar police station.

The court also summoned the police with the case records on the next hearing.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders have been facing the cases over D-Chowk protest.

Just a day ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to expedite action against the Islamabad rioters. However, he said that solid evidence should be found and no innocent persons should be subjected to any action.

