PTI leader urges action against hoarders, profiteers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Chapter Imran Qureshi has urged the district administration to take stern action against hoarders and profiteers who have been engaged in looting the people at the crucial time when they were facing threats of pandemic in shape of Covid-19.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the district administration should take serious notice over such situation and initiate stern action against hoarders and profiteers, he demanded and advised the people to report to district administration and concerned police stations if the hoarders and profiteers charging high of essential items and goods.