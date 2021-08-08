UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Urges Citizens To Celebrate Independence Day With Adherence To SOPs

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

PTI leader urges citizens to celebrate independence day with adherence to SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has urged the citizens of Hyderabad to celebrate the upcoming independence day with matchless enthusiasm but while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Qureshi said while talking to the media here on Sunday that though the country was in the grip of the coronavirus, the people should not stop celebrating the day.

"The nations mark such days with enthusiasm and they sensitize the younger generations about the significance of independence and how important is to protect the country," he underlined.

Qureshi said the PTI had emerged as a strong bond among all the provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jammu Hyderabad Independence Sunday Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

37 minutes ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

38 minutes ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

5 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.