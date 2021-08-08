PTI leader urges citizens to celebrate independence day with adherence to SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has urged the citizens of Hyderabad to celebrate the upcoming independence day with matchless enthusiasm but while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Qureshi said while talking to the media here on Sunday that though the country was in the grip of the coronavirus, the people should not stop celebrating the day.

"The nations mark such days with enthusiasm and they sensitize the younger generations about the significance of independence and how important is to protect the country," he underlined.

Qureshi said the PTI had emerged as a strong bond among all the provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.