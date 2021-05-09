UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Urges Citizens To Follow SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has urged the citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 in order to protect their lives and those of their loved ones.

While talking to the media here on Sunday Quershi said the Federal Government was mindful of the consequences of closure of the commercial markets but the government was confronted with a virus which had jolted the neighbouring country.

He said the government's Ehsas Kifalat Program was one of the initiatives to support that segment of the society which had been hardest hit due to the lockdown.

Qureshi said some tough measures had been taken to minimize the impact of the third wave of COVID-19.

However, he assured that Prime Minister Imran Khan would immediately take measures to lift the country from the economic crisis once the spread of the virus had been contained.

