PTI Leader Urges People To Plant Saplings Under PM's Clean, Green Pakistan Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

PTI leader urges people to plant saplings under PM's clean, green Pakistan initiative

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Sunday appealed the people to plant as higher number of saplings as possible to make the Prime Minister Imran Khan's clean and green Pakistan initiative was successful.

Talking to the media persons here, he emphasized on the need of increasing the tree plantation in order to offset the adverse impacts of climate change and to mitigate pollution.

He said the PTI's government was determined to turn the country into clean and green Pakistan.

He added that so far tens of millions of trees had already been planted across the country, creating international records as well.

"The opponents of the PM's clean and green programme should tell what have they done in Sindh other than allowing encroachments on forest lands and carrying out the deforestation?" the PTI's leader questioned.

He said the precious forest and riverbed land in Sindh had been given to the encroachment mafia.

Qureshi urged the citizens of Hyderabad to greatly participate in the drive of the tree plantation to turn their city green.

