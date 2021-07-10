PTI leader urges politicians to respect fellow members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Alia Hamza on Saturday said member of all parties should respect elected representatives of National Assembly while commenting on them.

Talking to a private news channel she said, opposition parties criticized the ruling party in past which has proved its worth by steering out the country from crisis.

The PTI leader said country's reserves were touching history highest top due to prudent policies of the government and also striving hard to put country on right direction furthermore.

She criticized Pakistan Peoples Party saying that despite ruling the government in Sindh for decades, they have left the province in miserable condition, adding, they failed to develop any proper infrastructure to facilitate people and besides that ruined all institutions.

She said, people of Kashmir would elect PTI candidates on performance base in the upcoming elections in AJK, as the other parties, who ruled the territory for past so many years, did nothing for the welfare of people.